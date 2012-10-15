Jeff Bezos is about to make a multi-billion dollar acquisition.

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

It’s Monday morning and that means it is time for news.

Softbank bought 70% of Sprint for ~$20 billion.

iPhone 5 sales are going to screw-up retail data worldwide…in a good way.

Virgin Mobile is thinking about raising $100 million.

There’s a report out there saying Amazon is in talks to buy Texas Instruments’ smartphone and tablet business.

Apple is going to announce a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a “retina” display on October 23.

Microsoft is coming out with a Spotify competitor called Xbox Music.

Zynga is alleging theft, and suing the former general manager of CityVille, who quit the company in August to work for a rival.

Amazon’s huge Kindle, the DX, has been discontinued.

The US Postal service is experimenting with same-day delivery for e-commerce companies.

Yahoo’s sales force is “adrift” waiting for marching orders from CEO Marissa Mayer.

