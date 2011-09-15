Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger, Woods via JRParis on Flickr, Zuckerberg via EZineMark
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook is pushing back its IPO plans until late 2012 because Mark Zuckerberg wants to keep his team focused on product not pay-outs.
- Twitter is about to get serious with advertising, and trying to make money. Its big plan: targeting sponsored tweets at users and possibly using display ads on its site.
- Now that he’s no longer a part of AOL, venture capitalist, and TechCrunch founder, Michael Arrington is going to launch his own personal blog.
- Google bought another 1,203 patents from IBM to arm itself for battles with Apple and Microsoft.
- At Microsoft’s analyst meeting Steve Ballmer confirmed what was already pretty obvious: Microsoft doesn’t have any big new products on the horizon to generate growth. It will keep banging out its 10% annual growth through a combination of Windows, and stealing share in other markets.
- Andreessen Horowitz, along with Silver Lake partners, DST and a number of other big names are all taking a look at Yahoo and thinking about buying it.
- We’re still confused about why Google bought Zagat: Marissa Mayer just says it was “a lot of value for users,” but also says that Zagat won’t be a part of Places.
- After delaying, Groupon is now aiming for an October-November time frame for its IPO.
- Spotify is about to get some serious competition: MOG is offering its own desktop streaming of free music starting today.
- The winner of TechCrunch Disrupt is Shaker, a social game that replicates hanging out in a bar, but uses your Facebook data.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.