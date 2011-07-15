Photo: Flickr/Jurveston
- Google delivered blow out earnings last night sending the stock soaring in after hours trading.
- On the earnings call Larry Page really established himself as a CEO taking on all the critics and dealing with analysts.
- Google confirmed that it has over 10 million Google+ users after just over 2 weeks.
- New MacBook Airs are expected to be released next week (and presumably, so will OS X Lion).
- Groupon amended its IPO filing to be more upfront about its losses and address the fact that its founder was telling people the company would be “wildly profitable”.
- RIM is working on its own Apple TV-like device.
- Spotify is giving its users 6 months of unlimited free music to start.
- Taiwanese chip maker TSMC is doing a test run of manufacturing chips for Apple as it looks to end its relationship with Samsung.
- Oracle wants to question Google CEO Larry Page as part of its big Android/Java lawsuit.
- Microsoft is working on some sort of secret social site.
