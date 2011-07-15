10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
larry page

Photo: Flickr/Jurveston

Good morning! Here’s the news you need to know.

  • Google delivered blow out earnings last night sending the stock soaring in after hours trading.
  • On the earnings call Larry Page really established himself as a CEO taking on all the critics and dealing with analysts.
  • Google confirmed that it has over 10 million Google+ users after just over 2 weeks.
  • New MacBook Airs are expected to be released next week (and presumably, so will OS X Lion).
  • Groupon amended its IPO filing to be more upfront about its losses and address the fact that its founder was telling people the company would be “wildly profitable”.
  • RIM is working on its own Apple TV-like device.
  • Spotify is giving its users 6 months of unlimited free music to start.
  • Taiwanese chip maker TSMC is doing a test run of manufacturing chips for Apple as it looks to end its relationship with Samsung.
  • Oracle wants to question Google CEO Larry Page as part of its big Android/Java lawsuit.
  • Microsoft is working on some sort of secret social site.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.