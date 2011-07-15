Photo: Flickr/Jurveston

Good morning! Here’s the news you need to know.

Google delivered blow out earnings last night sending the stock soaring in after hours trading.

On the earnings call Larry Page really established himself as a CEO taking on all the critics and dealing with analysts.

Google confirmed that it has over 10 million Google+ users after just over 2 weeks.

New MacBook Airs are expected to be released next week (and presumably, so will OS X Lion).

Groupon amended its IPO filing to be more upfront about its losses and address the fact that its founder was telling people the company would be “wildly profitable”.

RIM is working on its own Apple TV-like device.

Spotify is giving its users 6 months of unlimited free music to start.

Taiwanese chip maker TSMC is doing a test run of manufacturing chips for Apple as it looks to end its relationship with Samsung.

Oracle wants to question Google CEO Larry Page as part of its big Android/Java lawsuit.

Microsoft is working on some sort of secret social site.

