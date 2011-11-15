Photo: Business Insider
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- The Kindle Fire launches today — here’s our hands-on review.
- Siri’s security protocol has been cracked, meaning it’s just a matter of time until we see it on Android phones and desktop computers.
- Apple is working on a super-thin 15-inch laptop.
- Zinio lands in the Amazon Appstore just in time to allow for reading magazines on your new Kindle Fire.
- Ice Cream Sandwich source code is ready for developers to download.
- A mysterious photo of a phone has leaked — could it be BlackBerry’s saviour ?
- Dave Girouard, VP of Google Apps, promises that Google services won’t favour the Android platform.
- Social news site Mashable is growing rapidly — here’s what we know.
- 2% of Tumblr users drive a whopping 43% of its traffic.
- A private equity firm that took a look at Yahoo says that its core business isn’t worth buying.
