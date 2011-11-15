10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
kindle fire

Photo: Business Insider

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • The Kindle Fire launches today — here’s our hands-on review.
  • Siri’s security protocol has been cracked, meaning it’s just a matter of time until we see it on Android phones and desktop computers.
  • Apple is working on a super-thin 15-inch laptop.
  • Zinio lands in the Amazon Appstore just in time to allow for reading magazines on your new Kindle Fire.
  • Ice Cream Sandwich source code is ready for developers to download.
  • A mysterious photo of a phone has leaked — could it be BlackBerry’s saviour ?
  • Dave Girouard, VP of Google Apps, promises that Google services won’t favour the Android platform.
  • Social news site Mashable is growing rapidly — here’s what we know.
  • 2% of Tumblr users drive a whopping 43% of its traffic.
  • A private equity firm that took a look at Yahoo says that its core business isn’t worth buying.

