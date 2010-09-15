Good morning! Here’s the news of the day:



Twitter redesigned its web site, adding a second column on the right where videos, photos, and replies will appear. The hope is to keep people engaged, and create new advertising opportunities.

A Google engineer was fired for stealing users’ information, spying on their GChats, and listening to calls through Google Voice. What’s worse, this isn’t the first person Google fired for such an offence.

Nokia is crashing a big HTC event, using guerrilla marketing tactics to make fun of HTC.

All you have to do at Google to get a raise is tell management you have an offer from Facebook or Twitter.

HP says its multi-billion acquisition spree is designed to give customers a one-stop shop for all their needs, and save them money.

Google is asking music labels for the rights to sell individual songs, and create a cloud based subscription service that would store a users songs. The service would cost $25 a year.

Shawn Fanning, the founder of Napster, has formed a new holding company called Supyo, and has raised $200,000 for it.

Google plans on adding social layers to its products rather than a straight up stand along social network, says CEO Eric Schmidt.

HTC will have a tablet in Q1 2011 that runs on Android 3.0.

Mark Hurd will make presentations at the Oracle investor relations meeting on Thursday.

