Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple will have a press conference Friday to talk about the iPhone 4.
- Some people got an early look at Apple’s software release that was supposed to address the signal problem. It doesn’t change anything.
- HP has decided to wait on making an Android based tablet. (An HP rep tells us it’s also waiting on making a decision about a Windows tablet.)
- Gawker says Twitter CEO Evan Williams will be pushed out and COO Dick Costolo will take his spot.
- Microsoft is paying developers to build apps for its Windows Phone 7 platform, so the platform isn’t barren when it launches in the fall.
- Apple iAd clickthrough rates started strong at 10% for one developer but have fallen to the 2-3% range.
- The NYT says Verizon doesn’t need the iPhone now that Android is awesome.
- Acer is coming out with a 7 inch and 10 inch Android tablet in Q4.
- Here’s how the YouTube Old Spice ads are being made.
- Foursquare’s founders pocketed $4.6 million from their $20 million raise.
