Good morning! A LOT of news:
- Zynga raised a gigantic $147 million round from Softbank Capital to fund an Asian expansion.
- Twitter rolled out its “Places” feature allowing people to tweet their exact locations. Twitter integrated Foursquare and Gowalla check-ins with the feature.
- RIM is working on another touch screen smartphone and a tablet. These new units are expected before year end.
- iPhone 4 pre-orders start today. The store is down for now, so you can read our guide to buying an iPhone in the interim.
- Apple released an updated Mac mini model this morning also. It starts at $699 and sports an HDMI port.
- The hackers that exposed the AT&T iPad flaw, are now saying there’s a big hole in the Safari mobile browser.
- Tesla updated its IPO. peHUB says it hoping for a $1.46 billion valuation.
- Margit Wennmachers, the founder of OutCast communications, is joining venture capital group Andreessen Horowitz as a partner. She’ll help with marketing portfolio companies.
- Google’s music store could be launching by fall.
- When Meg Whitman was CEO of eBay she shoved an employee named Young Mi Kim. Kim threatened to sue, but eBay paid a $200,000 settlement to Kim.
