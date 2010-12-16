Photo: Luc Van Braekel via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook was voted by its employees to be the top place to work.
- Twitter’s growth in the U.S. appears to be flat lining.
- Twitter is also testing out a new form that could eventually lead to self serve ads like what Google has.
- Mark Zuckerberg was named Time’s person of the year.
- Gene Munster is modelling Verizon to sell just 9 million iPhones next year. Sounds low to us. We think it does 10 million.
- WaPo op-ed argues Google has too much power.
- Gilt reportedly raised $15 million in debt financing two months ago.
- Toshiba denied reports that Apple would be investing in a new Toshiba plant to make LCD screens for iPhones.
- Google has its own startup incubator at its campus as part of Google Ventures.
- Twitter has a list of the 10 most powerful tweets in 2010 that’s worth taking a look at.
