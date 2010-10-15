10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Palm landed two top hires — Ari Jaaksi of Nokia and Victoria Coleman of Samsung.
  • Speaking of Palm, the Pre 2 is coming to Verizon.
  • All the Kleiner Perkins Haters are going to be eating crow pretty soon.
  • Google announced a revenue run rate of $2.5 billion for display ads last night during earnings. Here’s why it’s not that impressive.
  • Private Equity groups are trying to get News Corp. interested in partnering on a Yahoo takeover.
  • Meanwhile, Yahoo is trying to figure out how serious any discussions of getting bought out are.
  • Cult of Mac has a cool interview with John Sculley about Steve Jobs and Apple in the 80’s.
  • AMD’s CEO says the iPad is eating into sales of netbooks and notebooks.
  • RIM is trying harder than ever to land developers for BlackBerry.
  • Private equity groups TPG and KKR are looking at buying Seagate for $7.5 billion.

