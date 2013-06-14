Happy Friday!
Now for some news.
- Apple’s Eddy Cue had to talk Steve Jobs into selling books through iTunes.
- Microsoft finally launched a version of Office for the iPhone.
- Boxee, the company that makes Web-connected TV boxes, is looking for a buyer.
- Symantec will reportedly lay off 1,700.
- Foursquare launched a really cool virtual map that shows all your check-ins.
- Nokia plans to launch a new smartphone with an incredible camera next month.
- This could be the first shopping app for Google Glass.
- The EU is investigating Google to determine whether or not it used anticompetitive practices to increase Android market share.
- Microsoft is opening mini stores in 100 Best Buy locations to sell Windows products.
- Samsung may launch an Android-powered camera with interchangeable lenses.
