10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Steve Kovach
apple vice president eddy cue announcing the daily for ipad

Happy Friday!

Now for some news.

  • Apple’s Eddy Cue had to talk Steve Jobs into selling books through iTunes.
  • Microsoft finally launched a version of Office for the iPhone.
  • Boxee, the company that makes Web-connected TV boxes, is looking for a buyer.
  • Symantec will reportedly lay off 1,700.
  • Foursquare launched a really cool virtual map that shows all your check-ins.
  • Nokia plans to launch a new smartphone with an incredible camera next month.
  • This could be the first shopping app for Google Glass.
  • The EU is investigating Google to determine whether or not it used anticompetitive practices to increase Android market share.
  • Microsoft is opening mini stores in 100 Best Buy locations to sell Windows products.
  • Samsung may launch an Android-powered camera with interchangeable lenses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.