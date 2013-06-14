Happy Friday!



Now for some news.

Apple’s Eddy Cue had to talk Steve Jobs into selling books through iTunes.

Microsoft finally launched a version of Office for the iPhone.

Boxee, the company that makes Web-connected TV boxes, is looking for a buyer.

Symantec will reportedly lay off 1,700.

Foursquare launched a really cool virtual map that shows all your check-ins.

Nokia plans to launch a new smartphone with an incredible camera next month.

This could be the first shopping app for Google Glass.

The EU is investigating Google to determine whether or not it used anticompetitive practices to increase Android market share.

Microsoft is opening mini stores in 100 Best Buy locations to sell Windows products.

Samsung may launch an Android-powered camera with interchangeable lenses.

