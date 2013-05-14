Good morning!
- Nokia came out with a new flagship phone, the 925. It’s just like the 920, except its made out of aluminium.
- Instagram remains unavailable on Windows Phone, so Nokia is including an app from Hipstamatic called Oggl.
- Activist shareholder and hedge fund manager Dan Loeb thinks Sony should sell a minority portion of its stake in Sony Entertainment to the public through an American IPO.
- Google fibre is coming to Gladstone, Missouri.
- Sharp posted its biggest annual loss ever. To save itself, it’s going to sell more parts to Samsung, in addition to selling parts to Apple.
- 75% of all smartphones sold in Q1 were Android phones.
- ESPN and Twitter have an ad deal that will bring sports highlights directly into the Twitter stream.
- Know what’s nerdier than wearing Google Glass? Answer: Wearing fake Google Glass that you made with a 3D printer.
- Facebook hired a Pixar illustrator to draw its emoticons.
- The California donation registry created by a law Steve Jobs helped pass is launching today.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.