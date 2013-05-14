10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
nokia 925

Good morning!

  • Nokia came out with a new flagship phone, the 925. It’s just like the 920, except its made out of aluminium.
  • Instagram remains unavailable on Windows Phone, so Nokia is including an app from Hipstamatic called Oggl.
  • Activist shareholder and hedge fund manager Dan Loeb thinks Sony should sell a minority portion of its stake in Sony Entertainment to the public through an American IPO.
  • Google fibre is coming to Gladstone, Missouri.
  • Sharp posted its biggest annual loss ever. To save itself, it’s going to sell more parts to Samsung, in addition to selling parts to Apple.
  • 75% of all smartphones sold in Q1 were Android phones.
  • ESPN and Twitter have an ad deal that will bring sports highlights directly into the Twitter stream.
  • Know what’s nerdier than wearing Google Glass? Answer: Wearing fake Google Glass that you made with a 3D printer.
  • Facebook hired a Pixar illustrator to draw its emoticons.
  • The California donation registry created by a law Steve Jobs helped pass is launching today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.