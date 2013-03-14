Good morning!
- 1 in 4 kids aged 12 to 17 say they mostly use the Internet on their mobile phones.
- PayPal bought a mobile app development firm called Duff Research.
- America’s electrical grid, financial institutions, and government services sites are its three biggest cyber-attack vulnerabilities, says top intelligence official.
- These headphones scan your brain and play a song that fits your mood.
- Samsung announces a new Galaxy S phone tonight, and leaked photos are popping up all over the place.
- The Galaxy S4 will use the same graphics technology that Apple uses in its iPads and iPhones.
- Apple marketing exec Phil Schiller ripped into Android last night.
- Android boss Andy Rubin stepped yesterday. Sources says it’s because of his management style, which was too “top-down” and closed for Google.
- Disney’s interactive division is delaying its long-hyped “Infinity” project.
- 40,000 people contributed $2.5 million on Kickstarter to fund a “Veronica Mars” movie in just 10 hours. One person paid $10,000 to have a line in the movie: “Your check, sir.”
