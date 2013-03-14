Good morning!

Here’s the news.

1 in 4 kids aged 12 to 17 say they mostly use the Internet on their mobile phones.

PayPal bought a mobile app development firm called Duff Research.

America’s electrical grid, financial institutions, and government services sites are its three biggest cyber-attack vulnerabilities, says top intelligence official.

These headphones scan your brain and play a song that fits your mood.

Samsung announces a new Galaxy S phone tonight, and leaked photos are popping up all over the place.

The Galaxy S4 will use the same graphics technology that Apple uses in its iPads and iPhones.

Apple marketing exec Phil Schiller ripped into Android last night.

Android boss Andy Rubin stepped yesterday. Sources says it’s because of his management style, which was too “top-down” and closed for Google.

Disney’s interactive division is delaying its long-hyped “Infinity” project.

40,000 people contributed $2.5 million on Kickstarter to fund a “Veronica Mars” movie in just 10 hours. One person paid $10,000 to have a line in the movie: “Your check, sir.”

