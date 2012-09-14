Photo: Buzzfeed
Good morning.
- iPhone 5 pre-orders are already sold out.
- After threatening to make all your old iPhone cords useless, Apple appears to be giving an adaptor away free.
- This guy drove a BMW SUV into an Apple Store.
- Jon Gruber says the iPhone 5 is “weirdly” light.
- These are the biggest political donors in Silicon Valley.
- Buzzfeed made its first acquisition – an “aqui-hire,” of course.
- Verizon and Sprint iPhone 5 users still won’t be able to use data while making a call.
- David Pogue tries Google Glass and goes bananas over them.
- Before Facebook re-launched its iPhone app, it had 1.5 stars. Now it has 4 stars.
- Here’s a “leaked” photo of what the iPhone 10 will look like.
