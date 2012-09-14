10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • iPhone 5 pre-orders are already sold out.
  • After threatening to make all your old iPhone cords useless, Apple appears to be giving an adaptor away free.
  • This guy drove a BMW SUV into an Apple Store.
  • Jon Gruber says the iPhone 5 is “weirdly” light.
  • These are the biggest political donors in Silicon Valley.
  • Buzzfeed made its first acquisition – an “aqui-hire,” of course.
  • Verizon and Sprint iPhone 5 users still won’t be able to use data while making a call.
  • David Pogue tries Google Glass and goes bananas over them.
  • Before Facebook re-launched its iPhone app, it had 1.5 stars. Now it has 4 stars.
  • Here’s a “leaked” photo of what the iPhone 10 will look like.

