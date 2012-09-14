Photo: Buzzfeed

Good morning. Stick with SAI all day for the live coverage.In the meantime, news:



iPhone 5 pre-orders are already sold out.

After threatening to make all your old iPhone cords useless, Apple appears to be giving an adaptor away free.

This guy drove a BMW SUV into an Apple Store.

Jon Gruber says the iPhone 5 is “weirdly” light.

These are the biggest political donors in Silicon Valley.

Buzzfeed made its first acquisition – an “aqui-hire,” of course.

Verizon and Sprint iPhone 5 users still won’t be able to use data while making a call.

David Pogue tries Google Glass and goes bananas over them.

Before Facebook re-launched its iPhone app, it had 1.5 stars. Now it has 4 stars.

Here’s a “leaked” photo of what the iPhone 10 will look like.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.