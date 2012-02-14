Good morning (and happy Valentine’s Day)! Here’s the news:
- Did you forget Valentine’s Day? This startup has you covered.
- Apple has reportedly been demoing an 8-inch iPad.
- AT&T and Verizon will sell a 4G iPad 3.
- The guy who invented BitTorrent says his new goal is to kill off television.
- Hackers ran amok in Nortel Networks’ computer system for at least 10 years.
- HP’s culture was pretty screwy — Meg Whitman just made the execs give up their cushy offices to work in cubicles.
- Google has official US approval to acquire Motorola Mobility.
- Yahoo’s new CEO trashed the product team last week and has big changes planned.
- Microsoft made Twitter take down the fake Steven Sinofsky account.
- Jerry Yang and Nikesh Arora beat Tiger Woods at a golf tournament this past weekend.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.