10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
valentines day

Good morning (and happy Valentine’s Day)! Here’s the news:

  • Did you forget Valentine’s Day? This startup has you covered.
  • Apple has reportedly been demoing an 8-inch iPad.
  • AT&T and Verizon will sell a 4G iPad 3.
  • The guy who invented BitTorrent says his new goal is to kill off television.
  • Hackers ran amok in Nortel Networks’ computer system for at least 10 years.
  • HP’s culture was pretty screwy — Meg Whitman just made the execs give up their cushy offices to work in cubicles.
  • Google has official US approval to acquire Motorola Mobility.
  • Yahoo’s new CEO trashed the product team last week and has big changes planned.
  • Microsoft made Twitter take down the fake Steven Sinofsky account.
  • Jerry Yang and Nikesh Arora beat Tiger Woods at a golf tournament this past weekend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.