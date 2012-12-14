10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

You made it to Friday! Now here is some news:

  • The next iPad Mini will have a higher resolution screen, according to Digitimes.
  • Juniper bought a startup for $176 million two days after the startup launched.
  • Troubled wine-selling startup Lot18 has a new CEO.
  • Seattle is building its own broadband network for city residents.
  • Sprint wants to buy Clearwire for $2.1 billion, but Clearwire shareholders want more. Problem is, Softbank owns 70% of Sprint, and it doesn’t want Sprint paying more.
  • Former HP CEO Leo Apotheker says some of the blame for HP’s awful purchase of Autonomy has to fall on the shoulders of HP CEO Ray Lane.
  • Here’s a long Q&A with the new boss of Windows at Microsoft, Julie Larson-Green.
  • Quora users list the best blogs to read if you’re running a startup.
  • The iPhone 5 is out in China, where Apple’s market share is slipping.
  • Mail Online is the Internet’s most popular newspaper site, followed by the New York Times and the Guardian.

