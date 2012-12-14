Photo: Flickr/D.Begley
You made it to Friday! Now here is some news:
- The next iPad Mini will have a higher resolution screen, according to Digitimes.
- Juniper bought a startup for $176 million two days after the startup launched.
- Troubled wine-selling startup Lot18 has a new CEO.
- Seattle is building its own broadband network for city residents.
- Sprint wants to buy Clearwire for $2.1 billion, but Clearwire shareholders want more. Problem is, Softbank owns 70% of Sprint, and it doesn’t want Sprint paying more.
- Former HP CEO Leo Apotheker says some of the blame for HP’s awful purchase of Autonomy has to fall on the shoulders of HP CEO Ray Lane.
- Here’s a long Q&A with the new boss of Windows at Microsoft, Julie Larson-Green.
- Quora users list the best blogs to read if you’re running a startup.
- The iPhone 5 is out in China, where Apple’s market share is slipping.
- Mail Online is the Internet’s most popular newspaper site, followed by the New York Times and the Guardian.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.