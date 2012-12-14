Microsoft’s new head of Windows Engineering Julie Larson-Green

The next iPad Mini will have a higher resolution screen, according to Digitimes.

Juniper bought a startup for $176 million two days after the startup launched.

Troubled wine-selling startup Lot18 has a new CEO.

Seattle is building its own broadband network for city residents.

Sprint wants to buy Clearwire for $2.1 billion, but Clearwire shareholders want more. Problem is, Softbank owns 70% of Sprint, and it doesn’t want Sprint paying more.

Former HP CEO Leo Apotheker says some of the blame for HP’s awful purchase of Autonomy has to fall on the shoulders of HP CEO Ray Lane.

Here’s a long Q&A with the new boss of Windows at Microsoft, Julie Larson-Green.

Quora users list the best blogs to read if you’re running a startup.

The iPhone 5 is out in China, where Apple’s market share is slipping.

Mail Online is the Internet’s most popular newspaper site, followed by the New York Times and the Guardian.

