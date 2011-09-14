Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Microsoft revealed its next operating system Windows 8 — here’s what it looks like.
- Good news for Microsoft: a hands-on review with a tablet running an early version of Windows 8 is rather favourable.
- Don’t get too excited about Windows 8, though. It’s still going to be a year before it’s on the market.
- Motorola got Google to raise its bid by $3 billion, even though there was nobody else in the running for the company.
- Photo sharing startup Instagram has 9 million users after just 11 months. Worth noting that it’s iPhone exclusive right now.
- Andy Rubin said that Android will now be optimised to work on Intel chips. Intel says it will be powering phones and tablets by the start of next year.
- Yahoo may be willing to sell Right Media Exchange, which it bought for $680 million.
- Walmart has acquired OneRiot, a social ad company that has been spinning its wheels in the real-time market for a while now trying to figure out something that works.
- Google may have pulled a sly trick to get the Zagat deal approved without government approval: They pay a low acquisition price, but pay the Zagats a big salary over the next few years.
- Apple is reportedly preparing to refresh the MacBook Pro line before the end of the year.
