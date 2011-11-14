Photo: Mashable
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- We’ve received the very sad news that 22-year old Diaspora cofounder Ilya Zhitomirskiy has died.
- Leaked screenshots reveal that the Google Music Store will give away free music every day.
- That didn’t take long at all — the new Droid RAZR has already been rooted.
- Even though they haven’t been manufactured for 5 years, Apple is replacing first-gen iPod Nanos with overheating batteries.
- One furious customer was able to get AT&T to reset the cell towers near her home.
- Hackers are working on a mind-controlled Siri interface, but it could all just be a hoax.
- Google’s search share grows for the second month in a row, which makes Microsoft’s Bing look a little silly.
- Mike Chambers, Adobe’s chief of developer relations, sheds some light on why Adobe killed Flash for mobile.
- A source at a gaming company says he receives multiple resumes from Playdom employees each week. Is trouble brewing?
- Apple confirmed that the recent iOS mini-update didn’t actually fix everyone’s battery problems.
