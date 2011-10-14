10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • The iPhone 4S lands in stores today — here’s what it looks like when you take one apart.
  • Check out who’s first in line for the iPhone 4S in Los Gatos, CA.
  • Microsoft has officially closed its $8.5 billion purchase of Skype.
  • Private equity firms KKR and Blackstone have emerged as potential buyers for Yahoo.
  • The CMO of Rovio, the company behind Angry Birds, says that the company is “insanely profitable” and may go public next year.
  • Google held its earnings call yesterday, and the company beat everyone’s expectations. Here’s a transcript of the call.
  • Hulu is no longer for sale — the owners released a very short statement that they “have terminated the sale process and look forward to working together to continue mapping out its path to even greater success.”
  • Google+ has 40 million users, but that number is almost meaningless.
  • Google might be very close to launching an iTunes clone.
  • Groupon and LivingSocial have been inflating regular prices to make their deals look better.

