Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- The iPhone 4S lands in stores today — here’s what it looks like when you take one apart.
- Check out who’s first in line for the iPhone 4S in Los Gatos, CA.
- Microsoft has officially closed its $8.5 billion purchase of Skype.
- Private equity firms KKR and Blackstone have emerged as potential buyers for Yahoo.
- The CMO of Rovio, the company behind Angry Birds, says that the company is “insanely profitable” and may go public next year.
- Google held its earnings call yesterday, and the company beat everyone’s expectations. Here’s a transcript of the call.
- Hulu is no longer for sale — the owners released a very short statement that they “have terminated the sale process and look forward to working together to continue mapping out its path to even greater success.”
- Google+ has 40 million users, but that number is almost meaningless.
- Google might be very close to launching an iTunes clone.
- Groupon and LivingSocial have been inflating regular prices to make their deals look better.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.