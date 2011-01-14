Photo: TheStreet.com
Good morning! Here’s the news you need:
- RIM is going to ship 1 million PlayBook tablets in Q1, while Motorola will ship 700,000-800,000, according to gossiping Asian supplier sources.
- Popular European streaming music service Spotify is launching the US “for sure,” because “they’ve got the deals now,” a music industry source tells the NY Post.
- Chip design company ARM Holding’s stock is soaring in the last two days after a Barron’s article praising the company, and (we assume) after investors saw something telling in Intel’s earnings last night.
- The News Corp. tablet only newspaper “The Daily” has been pushed back by weeks, as Apple nails down its subscription billing and publishing.
- The U.S. government may try to stop Google’s acquisition of ITA software.
- Verizon CEO hints that Apple will launch a 4G phone in 2012, because Verizon is further along than most with 4G.
- Before Goldman decided to buy Facebook stock, two funds we started in the last year with the sole purpose of buying Facebook shares.
- Groupon is meeting with bankers to decide on an IPO.
- 107 trillion emails were sent last year!
- Motorola’s super phone that docks into a laptop, the Atrix could be launching March 1.
