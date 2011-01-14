Photo: TheStreet.com

RIM is going to ship 1 million PlayBook tablets in Q1, while Motorola will ship 700,000-800,000, according to gossiping Asian supplier sources.

Popular European streaming music service Spotify is launching the US “for sure,” because “they’ve got the deals now,” a music industry source tells the NY Post.

Chip design company ARM Holding’s stock is soaring in the last two days after a Barron’s article praising the company, and (we assume) after investors saw something telling in Intel’s earnings last night.

The News Corp. tablet only newspaper “The Daily” has been pushed back by weeks, as Apple nails down its subscription billing and publishing.

The U.S. government may try to stop Google’s acquisition of ITA software.

Verizon CEO hints that Apple will launch a 4G phone in 2012, because Verizon is further along than most with 4G.

Before Goldman decided to buy Facebook stock, two funds we started in the last year with the sole purpose of buying Facebook shares.

Groupon is meeting with bankers to decide on an IPO.

107 trillion emails were sent last year!

Motorola’s super phone that docks into a laptop, the Atrix could be launching March 1.

