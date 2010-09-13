10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Mark Zuckerberg Is King

Good morning and welcome to the week. Here’s today’s news:

  • HP is making another big acquisition, paying $1.5 billion for ArcSight, a security software company.
  • Google reportedly bought Israeli startup Quicksee, which does 3D video, for $10 million.
  • The head of Nokia’s smartphone division is stepping down as a new CEO takes over the company.
  • eBay’s CEO made one too many short jokes about Alibaba’s chairman, at Alibaba’s annual conference.
  • A new Microsoft job listing suggests the company might build its own phone at some point.
  • Samsung has deals in place with Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon to carry its tablet. No price has been set, but after subsidy (and with a big wireless contract) it could be $200-$300.
  • Mark Zuckerberg said on Facebook that Facebook would not go public anytime soon.
  • YouTube experiments with being a TV channel for the next few days. It’s offering live streaming of a different shows.
  • The iPad could be showing up at Target in the weeks to come.
  • The New York Times takes a look at the growth of “social search,” and its potential.

