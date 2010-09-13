Good morning and welcome to the week. Here’s today’s news:
- HP is making another big acquisition, paying $1.5 billion for ArcSight, a security software company.
- Google reportedly bought Israeli startup Quicksee, which does 3D video, for $10 million.
- The head of Nokia’s smartphone division is stepping down as a new CEO takes over the company.
- eBay’s CEO made one too many short jokes about Alibaba’s chairman, at Alibaba’s annual conference.
- A new Microsoft job listing suggests the company might build its own phone at some point.
- Samsung has deals in place with Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon to carry its tablet. No price has been set, but after subsidy (and with a big wireless contract) it could be $200-$300.
- Mark Zuckerberg said on Facebook that Facebook would not go public anytime soon.
- YouTube experiments with being a TV channel for the next few days. It’s offering live streaming of a different shows.
- The iPad could be showing up at Target in the weeks to come.
- The New York Times takes a look at the growth of “social search,” and its potential.
