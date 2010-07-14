10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Yuri Milner head of Digital Sky and Mail.ru

Good morning to you. Here’s the news:

  • Microsoft Office 2010 sales are “a bit disappointing” in their first two weeks, says NPD VP Stephen Baker.
  • eBay is being sued for $3.8 billion over patent infringement by a Connecticut company.
  • The average web startup needs $20 million in venture backing to get to sustainable cash flow.
  • Another possible Twitter revenue plan spotted in the wild: Search for a name and get suggested results.
  • Motorola’s telecom unit could be sold for $1.1 to $1.3 billion to Nokia Siemens Networks.
  • Goldman Sachs says the iPad is going to kill netbooks.
  • Google-owned AdMob says Apple has not kept AdMob ads out of the iPhone, though there were threats that it would.
  • Amazon’s MP3 store is on a hiring spree, and it might be looking at a Q1 relaunch.
  • The Motorola Droid 2 phone for Verizon will be out this summer according to leaked documents obtained by Boy Genius Report.
  • South African company Naspers is investing $388 million in DST, the holding firm that invested in Facebook and Zynga.

