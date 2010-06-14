Photo: Gizmodo

Hey there! It’s a good morning:

Foursquare appears to be ready to take money from Andreessen Horowitz, at a valuation close to $80 million.

Yelp cofounder and CTO Russel Simmons is leaving the company.

AT&T emails all the customers who had the iPad owners that had their emails exposed. AT&T blamed bad people called “hackers.”

Microsoft’s Wii-killer, previously known as Project Natal, will be called Kinect.

Hulu’s CTO Eric Feng is leaving to advise Al Gore at Kleiner Perkins about green technology.

AOL is doing some sort of website with the Jonas Brothers. Brian Stelter at the NYT has the write up.

Shawn Fanning from Napster is advising Chatroulette founder Andrey Ternovskiy.

Here’s a nice list of 10 blogs with book deals. Read it for inspiration. Start a Tumblr, create a meme, and hope for the best.

rumour has it the first Google Chrome operating systems will run on HP, Dell, and Acer devices.

Here’s video of Apple app makers heaping praise on the iOS, explaining why they like it better than other platforms, like Android. Via Philip Elmer-DeWitt:



