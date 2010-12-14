Photo: Yodel Anecdotal
- Yahoo will be laying off 650-700 employees, mostly in the product division today.
- Deja Vu: Microsoft will show off a line of “slates” at CES this year.
- Gmail creator Paul Buchheit predicts Chrome OS will be killed off next year, or merged with Android.
- Infinity Blade grossed over $1.6 million in four days through iOS.
- Chinese tech company Tencent had the best year in tech from a growth perspective says Bloomberg BusinessWeek.
- South Korean Android sales are going “berserk,” says Andy Rubin. Asia in general is doing really well.
- Comcast is testing a new set top box in Georgia that combines cable with the internet. (No, it’s not Google TV.)
- Carol Bartz has one year to turn things around at Yahoo, or she’s out.
- Facebook shares are up 77% in three months.
- Japanese publishers are complaining that Apple has distributed illegal scans of their work through iTunes.
