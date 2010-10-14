10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Google CEO Eric Schmidt

Photo: AP

Good morning! News:

  • AOL is talking to private equity groups about a reverse merger with Yahoo.
  • Yahoo has hired Goldman Sachs to handle the takeover offers.
  • Apple is the third largest PC vendor in the U.S.
  • Yahoo search boss blames Google’s growth in search last month on bad comScore data based on Google Instant.
  • Google reports earnings tonight. Peter Kafka has a preview of what to expect.
  • 3-D TV sales are coming in weaker than expected so far.
  • Google and NBC are no longer partners on selling ads on NBC’s cable networks.
  • Twitter has filed no patents, unusual for a large tech company.
  • Microsoft’s best selling Windows Phone 7 app is a fart app.
  • T-Mobile appears set to slow down mobile users data speeds when they go over 5 GB of data.

