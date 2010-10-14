Photo: AP
Good morning! News:
- AOL is talking to private equity groups about a reverse merger with Yahoo.
- Yahoo has hired Goldman Sachs to handle the takeover offers.
- Apple is the third largest PC vendor in the U.S.
- Yahoo search boss blames Google’s growth in search last month on bad comScore data based on Google Instant.
- Google reports earnings tonight. Peter Kafka has a preview of what to expect.
- 3-D TV sales are coming in weaker than expected so far.
- Google and NBC are no longer partners on selling ads on NBC’s cable networks.
- Twitter has filed no patents, unusual for a large tech company.
- Microsoft’s best selling Windows Phone 7 app is a fart app.
- T-Mobile appears set to slow down mobile users data speeds when they go over 5 GB of data.
