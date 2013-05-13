Good morning. Want some news? Good!
- Bloomberg apologized for the way journalists were using its terminal clients’ proprietary data.
- Some senators introduced a bill called the “Deter Cyber Theft Act.” It’s a response to hacking from China and Chinese companies.
- Marissa Mayer hired one of her old Google colleagues into Yahoo, Path VP of product Dylan Casey.
- In this video, Bill Gates gets emotional talking about his last visit with a dying Steve Jobs.
- Samsung says its figured out a way to build faster “5G” wireless access into phones. That’s not very impressive, because its the mobile networks that have to actually invent and build a 5G network.
- iTunes customers spend about $40 per year on content.
- “In addition to the optional Start Button and boot-to-desktop options, there may be other interface adjustments in the works, according to one of my Blue tipsters,” reports Mary Jo Foley.
- A trailer for Netflix’s “Arrested Development” season four is now online.
- Facebook Home is missing key features Android users expect because most of the Facebook Home team uses iPhones.
- This high schooler says Twitter helped him get into UCLA.
