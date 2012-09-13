Photo: Apple
Good morning.There’s a new iPhone in the world, and we’ll be talking about it all day on SAI.
In the meantime, here’s some news:
- Here’s a quick two-minute video of everything you need to know about the new iPhone.
- And here are a bunch of high-res photos of the new gadget.
- Why doesn’t the new iPhone have wireless charging? The classic Apple-y answer is here.
- Here’s the reaction from Wall Street on the iPhone 5.
- Facebook has finally overtaken the local competition in Japan.
- The guy who invented :) is :( about new emoticons.
- Find out if you are eligible for an iPhone 5 upgrade.
- Found: Lost Steve Jobs interviews.
- Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer is about to have an extra $4.5 billion to spend.
- It sounds like Airbnb is going to raise another huge round of financing.
