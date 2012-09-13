10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning.There’s a new iPhone in the world, and we’ll be talking about it all day on SAI.

In the meantime, here’s some news:

  • Here’s a quick two-minute video of everything you need to know about the new iPhone.
  • And here are a bunch of high-res photos of the new gadget.
  • Why doesn’t the new iPhone have wireless charging? The classic Apple-y answer is here.
  • Here’s the reaction from Wall Street on the iPhone 5.
  • Facebook has finally overtaken the local competition in Japan.
  • The guy who invented :) is :( about new emoticons.
  • Find out if you are eligible for an iPhone 5 upgrade.
  • Found: Lost Steve Jobs interviews.
  • Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer is about to have an extra $4.5 billion to spend.
  • It sounds like Airbnb is going to raise another huge round of financing.

