Here’s a quick two-minute video of everything you need to know about the new iPhone.

And here are a bunch of high-res photos of the new gadget.

Why doesn’t the new iPhone have wireless charging? The classic Apple-y answer is here.

Here’s the reaction from Wall Street on the iPhone 5.

Facebook has finally overtaken the local competition in Japan.

The guy who invented :) is :( about new emoticons.

Find out if you are eligible for an iPhone 5 upgrade.

Found: Lost Steve Jobs interviews.

Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer is about to have an extra $4.5 billion to spend.

It sounds like Airbnb is going to raise another huge round of financing.

