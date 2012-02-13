Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Steve Jobs won a Grammy Award last night.
- Chinese authorities are removing iPads from store shelves.
- Apple is suing for a number of ludicrous iPhone patent violations.
- The latest Pinterest clone is all about porn.
- It’s possible that 95% of Pinterest’s users are female.
- Google is building secret hardware labs all over its Mountain View campus.
- Google uses Facebook, not Google+, to tease a new product launch.
- Google hates it when you say “Gchat.”
- A bunch of HTC owners are finally getting the newest version of Android.
- The Verge is losing a founding member to ABC news.
