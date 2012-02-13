10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Steve Jobs won a Grammy Award last night.
  • Chinese authorities are removing iPads from store shelves.
  • Apple is suing for a number of ludicrous iPhone patent violations.
  • The latest Pinterest clone is all about porn.
  • It’s possible that 95% of Pinterest’s users are female.
  • Google is building secret hardware labs all over its Mountain View campus.
  • Google uses Facebook, not Google+, to tease a new product launch.
  • Google hates it when you say “Gchat.”
  • A bunch of HTC owners are finally getting the newest version of Android.
  • The Verge is losing a founding member to ABC news.

