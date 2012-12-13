Photo: flickr/jurvetson
Here is your morning news:
- Google finally came out with a new Google Maps for iPhone and David Pogue thinks its awesome.
- This year, NORAD will track Santa using Bing instead of Google.
- Dish Network won the rights to a massive swath of the wireless spectrum – a $9 billion-sized swath.
- This headband can read your thoughts and control a computer.
- Amazon launched its Kindle store in China.
- Delays to the JOBS Act is slowing down startups that intended to be crowd-funded.
- This interview with VC Bill Gurley is getting lots of praise on Twitter.
- Remember SAI editor Dan Frommer? He’s just launched a travel guides company.
- New Hampshire cops tasered a woman who bought too many iPhones.
- YouTube studio Maker Studios and its biggest star, Ray William Johnson, are going through an ugly public spat.
