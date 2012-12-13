Photo: flickr/jurvetson

Here is your morning news:

Google finally came out with a new Google Maps for iPhone and David Pogue thinks its awesome.

This year, NORAD will track Santa using Bing instead of Google.

Dish Network won the rights to a massive swath of the wireless spectrum – a $9 billion-sized swath.

This headband can read your thoughts and control a computer.

Amazon launched its Kindle store in China.

Delays to the JOBS Act is slowing down startups that intended to be crowd-funded.

This interview with VC Bill Gurley is getting lots of praise on Twitter.

Remember SAI editor Dan Frommer? He’s just launched a travel guides company.

New Hampshire cops tasered a woman who bought too many iPhones.

YouTube studio Maker Studios and its biggest star, Ray William Johnson, are going through an ugly public spat.

