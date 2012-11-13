Dear Microsoft, Goodbye. Love, Steve S.

Photo: Microsoft PDC via Flickr

It's a good morning…unless you're Steve Sinofsky.



In the meantime:

In a shocking twist, Steven Sinofsky, the man who was supposed to be Microsoft’s next CEO, is out.

Meet Julie Larson-Green and Tami Reller, who now run Windows.

Here is Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer’s official explanation for the whole ordeal.

Apple is doing that thing that Google does where it allows employees to use 20% on non-assigned projects.

Insiders are BUYING Zynga stock.

Here is evidence that Facebook is making you fat and poor.

Now Bank of America is taking on Square with yet another dongle.

Facebook has a problem on its hands with fake accounts and fraudulent “likes.”

Yahoo apologized for screwing up Fantasy Football on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Marissa Mayer has Yahoo engineers working on a more Gmail-like Yahoo Mail.

