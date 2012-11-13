10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Steven Sinofsky signs booksDear Microsoft, Goodbye. Love, Steve S.

Photo: Microsoft PDC via Flickr

It’s a good morning…unless you’re Steve Sinofsky.Stay with SAI for lots of news today.

In the meantime:

  • In a shocking twist, Steven Sinofsky, the man who was supposed to be Microsoft’s next CEO, is out.
  • Meet Julie Larson-Green and Tami Reller, who now run Windows.
  • Here is Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer’s official explanation for the whole ordeal.
  • Apple is doing that thing that Google does where it allows employees to use 20% on non-assigned projects.
  • Insiders are BUYING Zynga stock.
  • Here is evidence that Facebook is making you fat and poor.
  • Now Bank of America is taking on Square with yet another dongle.
  • Facebook has a problem on its hands with fake accounts and fraudulent “likes.”
  • Yahoo apologized for screwing up Fantasy Football on Sunday.
  • Meanwhile, Marissa Mayer has Yahoo engineers working on a more Gmail-like Yahoo Mail. 

