Photo: Microsoft PDC via Flickr
It’s a good morning…unless you’re Steve Sinofsky.Stay with SAI for lots of news today.
In the meantime:
- In a shocking twist, Steven Sinofsky, the man who was supposed to be Microsoft’s next CEO, is out.
- Meet Julie Larson-Green and Tami Reller, who now run Windows.
- Here is Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer’s official explanation for the whole ordeal.
- Apple is doing that thing that Google does where it allows employees to use 20% on non-assigned projects.
- Insiders are BUYING Zynga stock.
- Here is evidence that Facebook is making you fat and poor.
- Now Bank of America is taking on Square with yet another dongle.
- Facebook has a problem on its hands with fake accounts and fraudulent “likes.”
- Yahoo apologized for screwing up Fantasy Football on Sunday.
- Meanwhile, Marissa Mayer has Yahoo engineers working on a more Gmail-like Yahoo Mail.
