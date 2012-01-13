10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Rupert Murdoch tweeted his feelings on the 2005 MySpace deal: “We screwed up in every way possible.”
  • A report from Morgan Stanley says the next iPhone will be thinner and work on any network.
  • Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes might buy The New Republic.
  • Check out a day in the life of a tech blogger at CES.
  • The cop car of the future is on display at CES.
  • Google may have made the worst mistake in its history this week.
  • Turntable.fm is flattered by Facebook’s imitation of its service.
  • Google just added a board member from a big Microsoft rival.
  • Zynga just hired away another top-level executive from its chief rival.
  • Twitter is taking early steps to go public.

