Photo: By Alex E. Proimos on Flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Rupert Murdoch tweeted his feelings on the 2005 MySpace deal: “We screwed up in every way possible.”
- A report from Morgan Stanley says the next iPhone will be thinner and work on any network.
- Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes might buy The New Republic.
- Check out a day in the life of a tech blogger at CES.
- The cop car of the future is on display at CES.
- Google may have made the worst mistake in its history this week.
- Turntable.fm is flattered by Facebook’s imitation of its service.
- Google just added a board member from a big Microsoft rival.
- Zynga just hired away another top-level executive from its chief rival.
- Twitter is taking early steps to go public.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.