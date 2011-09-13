Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Big day for Microsoft, as it will preview Windows 8 to developers. Here’s a sneak peak at some features to expect.
- Google’s search share slipped a little bit and Microsoft gain a few basis points, according to the latest from comScore.
- Big French private sales company Vente Privee is coming to the U.S. looking to capture some of the $50 billion in sales done by companies like TJ Maxx.
- The Michael Arrington-TechCrunch-AOL drama appears to be over. Arrington is leaving TechCrunch and AOL, but he’ll still contribute to the site where/how he’s allowed.
- HTC’s president of America says that iPhones aren’t cool anymore. (Odd since the iPhone is still the best selling phone in the world.)
- The real reason Dave Morin turned down a chance to sell his company for $100 million to Google? Peer pressure.
- Apple will have almost $100 billion in cash by year’s end, and is more likely than ever to return cash to shareholders either through buybacks or a dividend says Morgan Stanley.
- A former Yahoo executive reached out and gave us a list of people that would be great to fix its struggling board.
- The top three apps on Android phones: Google Maps, Gmail, and Facebook.
- Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz says that Google+ is the best Facebook competitor yet.
