Good morning! Here’s the news:
- A Google engineer named Steve Yegge posted an epic rant about Google and Amazon on Google+ and accidentally made it publicly viewable.
- According to Yegge, Jeff Bezos of Amazon “makes ordinary control freaks look like stoned hippies.
- There are rumours that Google’s next acquisition will be Akamai. If Google wants to turn YouTube into a cable TV alternative, Akamai’s technology will be invaluable, but Google denies the acquisition rumours.
- AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is STILL hoping for a merger with Yahoo.
- Apple released iOS 5 yesterday and updating our devices was a massive headache.
- Apple has 5% of its workforce working on chips for post-PC products like iPad and iPhone.
- We learned that social gaming giant Zynga is only profitable because of a sneaky accounting change.
- The latest update to Foursquare’s app includes “Radar,” a real-time alerts feature.
- Microsoft has bought a gaming company called Twisted Pixel.New York advertising startup MediaMath is aiming to raise a big round of funding for acquisitions.
