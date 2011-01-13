Good morning! Here’s the news you need to know:



The CDMA iPhone which will run on Verizon is also going to ship overseas into Asian countries.

HP exec Todd Bradley basically confirmed that a Palm iPad killer is going to be announced February 9.

iPad 2 might not have a home button thanks to next multitouch gestures from Apple.

Google acquired eBook Technologies, which it will use for tablets and other mobile products.

Facebook is losing 4-year biz dev employee Ali Rosenthal.

Interesting charts from Read It Later on how people are reading with iPhones and iPads. The main time to read is at night, even though you might encounter good reads during the day.

Want to know what happens next with the internet? Anything that hasn’t been transformed by the internet will.

Zynga’s latest game, CityVille, is a monster hit. It has 100 million users.

After retreating from China a year ago, Google is setting its sights back on the country hoping to build a good display ad business.

LivingSocial is buying a majority stake in Let’s Bonus, a European deal company.

