It’s Friday, everyone. Here’s what you need to know heading down the stretch:



Oracle is suing Google for copyright and patent infringement over Android’s use of Java.

Furor over the Google-Verizon net neutrality proposal raged on. Google issued a rebuttal to its critics, which was widely panned.

WePay, the “PayPal for groups,” raised a $7.5 million series B led by Highland Capital.

The Wall Street Journal says Demand Media has been lying about its profitability, or lack thereof.

Google announced a new set of voice commands for Android phones, as well as deeper synchronisation between phones and desktops running the Chrome browser.

iAds, Apple’s new mobile ads, are straight up killing it so far. We’ll see what the engagement statistics look like after the shiny newness wears off, but this could be a big win for Apple.

Android blew past Apple in Q2 to become the third-best-selling mobile OS, behind Symbian and BlackBerry.

As expected, Twitter launched its own tweet button yesterday. TweetMeme, which powers most of the existing tweet buttons on the web, is working with Twitter.

Research in Motion is facing more trouble with foreign governments, this time India’s. It turns out that making a bunch of concessions to one government only encourages others. Whoda thunk?

We should have seen this coming. Now there’s a Twitter-themed parody of the Facebook movie trailer. It surely won’t be the last. Cue Hitler’s reaction to the Facebook trailer parody meme.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.