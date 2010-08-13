It’s Friday, everyone. Here’s what you need to know heading down the stretch:
- Oracle is suing Google for copyright and patent infringement over Android’s use of Java.
- Furor over the Google-Verizon net neutrality proposal raged on. Google issued a rebuttal to its critics, which was widely panned.
- WePay, the “PayPal for groups,” raised a $7.5 million series B led by Highland Capital.
- The Wall Street Journal says Demand Media has been lying about its profitability, or lack thereof.
- Google announced a new set of voice commands for Android phones, as well as deeper synchronisation between phones and desktops running the Chrome browser.
- iAds, Apple’s new mobile ads, are straight up killing it so far. We’ll see what the engagement statistics look like after the shiny newness wears off, but this could be a big win for Apple.
- Android blew past Apple in Q2 to become the third-best-selling mobile OS, behind Symbian and BlackBerry.
- As expected, Twitter launched its own tweet button yesterday. TweetMeme, which powers most of the existing tweet buttons on the web, is working with Twitter.
- Research in Motion is facing more trouble with foreign governments, this time India’s. It turns out that making a bunch of concessions to one government only encourages others. Whoda thunk?
- We should have seen this coming. Now there’s a Twitter-themed parody of the Facebook movie trailer. It surely won’t be the last. Cue Hitler’s reaction to the Facebook trailer parody meme.
