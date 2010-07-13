Good Morning! News time:
- A man is suing Facebook, claiming he owns 84% of the company.
- Amazon is trying to hook students, offering 1 year of Amazon Prime for free if you have an email address with .edu.
- Consumer Reports announced that it can’t recommend the iPhone 4, even though it thinks the iPhone 4 is the best smartphone on the market.
- HP acquired NYC startup Motionbox for $20 million. Motionbox allows users to easily edit and upload video.
- EHarmony has over $250 million in annual revenue and might be an IPO candidate.
- Tweetdeck has been downloaded 15 million times for the desktop, and 2.5 million times for the iPhone. Looks like monetization is next for Tweetdeck.
- Andreessen Horowitz is looking to raise another round of cash for itself.
- June comScore search numbers came out yesterday. Google is slightly down and Yahoo and Bing are slightly up.
- InMobi, one of the largest independent ad networks just raised $8 million from Kleiner Perkins.
- Skype is blocking startup Fring from using its video chat service with the iPhone 4 because Fring would damage the Skype brand.
