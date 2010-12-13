Good morning! Here’s the news you need:
- Amazon is attempting to narrow the gap between its MP3 sales and iTunes’ sales by offering deep discounts on new albums in their first week of release.
- You can see the utter collapse of RIM at Verizon in a research report from ITG. The same report, shows the iPhone sales are greater at AT&T than Android is at Verizon.
- Media6Degrees, the ad company that does “social” ad targeting just raised $17 million.
- Gawker Media was attacked by hackers who took all commenters’ usernames and passwords, as well as the proprietary source code to Gawker’s technology.
- The New Yorker profiles the man behind Mario at Nintendo.
- Engadget landed some blurry pics of the Motorola tablet. It has a Verizon logo on it.
- Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes likens Netflix to the Albanian army, saying it’s unlikely Netflix will take over the world.
- Google is putting too much of its own content at the top of search results say a bunch of startups and rivals.
- Amazon’s European sites were down yesterday due to a hardware failure, not hackers.
- Paul Allen’s lawsuit against basically every company in tech for patent infringement has been dismissed for being too vague. Allen says he will re-file.
