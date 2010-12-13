Good morning! Here’s the news you need:



Amazon is attempting to narrow the gap between its MP3 sales and iTunes’ sales by offering deep discounts on new albums in their first week of release.

You can see the utter collapse of RIM at Verizon in a research report from ITG. The same report, shows the iPhone sales are greater at AT&T than Android is at Verizon.

Media6Degrees, the ad company that does “social” ad targeting just raised $17 million.

Gawker Media was attacked by hackers who took all commenters’ usernames and passwords, as well as the proprietary source code to Gawker’s technology.

The New Yorker profiles the man behind Mario at Nintendo.

Engadget landed some blurry pics of the Motorola tablet. It has a Verizon logo on it.

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes likens Netflix to the Albanian army, saying it’s unlikely Netflix will take over the world.

Google is putting too much of its own content at the top of search results say a bunch of startups and rivals.

Amazon’s European sites were down yesterday due to a hardware failure, not hackers.

Paul Allen’s lawsuit against basically every company in tech for patent infringement has been dismissed for being too vague. Allen says he will re-file.

