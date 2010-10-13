Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Microsoft is holding a Bing event today. Facebook is going to be there. Will they team up to take out Google?
- Hon Hai (parent of Foxconn) is said to be raising its prices, which means Apple’s goods could become more expensive, or Apple’s margins could be hurt.
- Google gained search audience in September, Yahoo dropped, and Bing was up slightly.
- Kleiner Perkins will bring in $100 million from the sale of ngmoco to DeNA.
- Sony revealed its Google TV lineup. TVs go from $600 – $1,400, from 24″ – 46″.
- Intel earnings beat estimates. On the earnings call, CEO Paul Otellini said Intel will do all it can to win the tablet market.
- Microsoft is making Zune software for the Mac, and allowing Mac users to sync their Windows Phone 7s.
- Ex-Google CIO Doug Merrill has a new start up — ZestCash. It’s a short term loan business.
- Seed investing is eating into traditional VC business, a new study reveals.
- Google promoted Marissa Mayer, and put her in charge of location products.
