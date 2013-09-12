10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the news:
Mark Zuckerberg spoke at TechCrunch’s tech conference yesterday and said the “government blew it” when it comes to NSA spying.
Zuckerberg also said that 699 million people use Facebook every day.
Nokia has a new interim CEO that will run the business after the smartphone division goes to Microsoft.
New Google Chromebook laptops are coming with super-fast processors from Intel.
You now need an Apple ID (the password you use to buy stuff in iTunes) to make an appointment at the Apple store.
Pandora hired an ex-Microsoft executive as its next CEO.
Dell will likely go private today, following a shareholder vote.
Apple says the new sensor on the iPhone 5S does not store an image of your fingerprint.
You’ll be able to pre-order the iPhone 5C on September 13 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific.
Music startup Turntable.fm is fighting to stay alive.
