Good morning! Here’s your overnight news.
- Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten is launching a video streaming service to rival Netflix and Amazon. Wuaki is what it’s called. It’s next new market is the UK.
- Facebook, Twitter, and even Slideshare are blocked or partially blocked in China. LinkedIn is not, at all. How come? Because if it were, government-owned Chinese companies would have a harder time hiring Englisher speakers.
- Each month, 100 million people are using a cloud-based Web browser called Maxthon.
- Netflix is talking to the Arrested Development producers about making a fifth season.
- Epic Games canceled Infinity Blade Dungeons, a for-iPads sequel to its massively popular iPhone game.
- “India is reportedly experiencing a growing trend in which social media users in their 20s and 30s go under the knife to get the optimal profile picture.”
- PCWorld is going out of print, bringing the end of the general-interest PC magazine era.
- Microsoft promoted Julie Larsen-Green to the top of its Xbox division, and there have been some seriously sexist responses to the news among gamers.
- The Apple Store in Madrid will be built over 15th Century ruins.
- Irish book-making site Paddy Power is going to launch the first gambling app for Facebook in the next two weeks.
