Here’s the overnight news:
- Google officially announced that it has acquired a startup called Waze. Here’s who made bank off the sale.
- The first review for the new MacBook Air concludes: “The MacBook Air 13-inch is the longest-lasting ultraportable notebook — without a bulky extra battery — at a more affordable price, making the best 13-inch laptop even better.”
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dealt with unhappy shareholders at the company’s first annual shareholder meeting yesterday.
- Apple executive Craig Federighi, Scott Forstall’s replacement, made a name for himself at this year’s WWDC. Here the WSJ profiles him.
- Netflix is going to allow single accounts to have multiple user-profiles. That should make recommendation lists more useful.
- Several Mac and iOS appmakers feel like Apple ripped off their ideas.
- “Both Microsoft and Facebook released statements requesting the U.S. government’s permission to publish data and be more transparent about surveillance.”
- Google is punishing mobile Web sites that use anything more than a small browser to ask users to download a mobile app.
- Samsung stuck a 10X optical zoom lens on its most high-end phone, the Galaxy S4.
- There is a Tumblr called “Jony Ive Redesigns Things” that mocks Jony Ive’s redesign of iOS by showing what he would do to other famous logos and typesets.
