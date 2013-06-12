10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
macbook air

Good morning!

Here’s the overnight news:

  • Google officially announced that it has acquired a startup called Waze. Here’s who made bank off the sale.
  • The first review for the new MacBook Air concludes: “The MacBook Air 13-inch is the longest-lasting ultraportable notebook — without a bulky extra battery — at a more affordable price, making the best 13-inch laptop even better.”
  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dealt with unhappy shareholders at the company’s first annual shareholder meeting yesterday.
  • Apple executive Craig Federighi, Scott Forstall’s replacement, made a name for himself at this year’s WWDC. Here the WSJ profiles him.
  • Netflix is going to allow single accounts to have multiple user-profiles. That should make recommendation lists more useful.
  • Several Mac and iOS appmakers feel like Apple ripped off their ideas.
  • “Both Microsoft and Facebook released statements requesting the U.S. government’s permission to publish data and be more transparent about surveillance.”
  • Google is punishing mobile Web sites that use anything more than a small browser to ask users to download a mobile app.
  • Samsung stuck a 10X optical zoom lens on its most high-end phone, the Galaxy S4.
  • There is a Tumblr called “Jony Ive Redesigns Things” that mocks Jony Ive’s redesign of iOS by showing what he would do to other famous logos and typesets.

