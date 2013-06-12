Good morning!



Here’s the overnight news:

Google officially announced that it has acquired a startup called Waze. Here’s who made bank off the sale.

The first review for the new MacBook Air concludes: “The MacBook Air 13-inch is the longest-lasting ultraportable notebook — without a bulky extra battery — at a more affordable price, making the best 13-inch laptop even better.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dealt with unhappy shareholders at the company’s first annual shareholder meeting yesterday.

Apple executive Craig Federighi, Scott Forstall’s replacement, made a name for himself at this year’s WWDC. Here the WSJ profiles him.

Netflix is going to allow single accounts to have multiple user-profiles. That should make recommendation lists more useful.

Several Mac and iOS appmakers feel like Apple ripped off their ideas.

“Both Microsoft and Facebook released statements requesting the U.S. government’s permission to publish data and be more transparent about surveillance.”

Google is punishing mobile Web sites that use anything more than a small browser to ask users to download a mobile app.

Samsung stuck a 10X optical zoom lens on its most high-end phone, the Galaxy S4.

There is a Tumblr called “Jony Ive Redesigns Things” that mocks Jony Ive’s redesign of iOS by showing what he would do to other famous logos and typesets.

