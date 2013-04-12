FacebookGood morning!
- New York cops are getting Android phones. They don’t make calls, but they do look up criminal histories.
- Twitter is launching a music discovery app this weekend at the Coachella festival.
- Apple is going to pay a $53 million settlement over iPhone warranty complaints.
- Here’s a profile of Joe Green, Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard roommate who is now co-ordinating running FWD.us, Silicon Valley’s latest attempt to influence policy in DC.
- Nvidia is going to return $1 billion to shareholders.
- Nasdaq boss Robert Greifeld will lose a $542,000 bonus thanks to the Facebook IPO fiasco.
- Bing results contain 5X as many malicious websites as Google search results.
- Intuit employees are the happiest workers in tech. After that, there’s Texas Instruments and Avayay.
- IBM is going to invest $1 billion in improving solid-state drives for data centres.
- Apple and Universal Music have agreed on deal that will bring streaming radio to iTunes.
