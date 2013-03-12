Tap into the power of the social web. Social Quality Index: The first universal measure of social value.
- When it comes to mobile advertising, Facebook isn’t interested in text, push notifications, QR codes or GPS.
- “People who own iPhones use them to watch a lot more video than people who own Android phones. Twice as much.”
- Yahoo employees worry that Marissa Mayer’s recruiting standards are too high.
- Pinterest has new analytics tools for businesses that use it, and everyone is calling it a step toward making money.
- According to a new study, it’s pretty easy to tell what kind of person you are based on your Facebook “likes.”
- Google is working on a same-day delivery e-commerce product, and Target is an early partner.
- Facebook blocked Google from buying ad inventory through the Facebook Exchange (FBX).
- Google showed of some Google Glass apps at SXSW: Evernote, New York Times, Gmail and Path.
- Justin Timberlake’s new album is available to stream for free.
- BlackBerry shares spiked after a Lenovo executive hinted at a possible acquisition.
