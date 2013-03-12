10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Ben Silbermann PinterestPinterest CEO Ben Silbermann

Photo: Flickr/Pinterest HQ

Good morning! Want news? You got it!

After, come back to SAI all day for the latest.

  • When it comes to mobile advertising, Facebook isn’t interested in text, push notifications, QR codes or GPS.
  • “People who own iPhones use them to watch a lot more video than people who own Android phones. Twice as much.”
  • Yahoo employees worry that Marissa Mayer’s recruiting standards are too high.
  • Pinterest has new analytics tools for businesses that use it, and everyone is calling it a step toward making money.
  • According to a new study, it’s pretty easy to tell what kind of person you are based on your Facebook “likes.”
  • Google is working on a same-day delivery e-commerce product, and Target is an early partner.
  • Facebook blocked Google from buying ad inventory through the Facebook Exchange (FBX).
  • Google showed of some Google Glass apps at SXSW: Evernote, New York Times, Gmail and Path.
  • Justin Timberlake’s new album is available to stream for free.
  • BlackBerry shares spiked after a Lenovo executive hinted at a possible acquisition.
