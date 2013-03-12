Tap into the power of the social web. Social Quality Index: The first universal measure of social value.



Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann

Photo: Flickr/Pinterest HQ

Good morning! Want news? You got it!

After, come back to SAI all day for the latest.

When it comes to mobile advertising, Facebook isn’t interested in text, push notifications, QR codes or GPS.

“People who own iPhones use them to watch a lot more video than people who own Android phones. Twice as much.”

Yahoo employees worry that Marissa Mayer’s recruiting standards are too high.

Pinterest has new analytics tools for businesses that use it, and everyone is calling it a step toward making money.

According to a new study, it’s pretty easy to tell what kind of person you are based on your Facebook “likes.”

Google is working on a same-day delivery e-commerce product, and Target is an early partner.

Facebook blocked Google from buying ad inventory through the Facebook Exchange (FBX).

Google showed of some Google Glass apps at SXSW: Evernote, New York Times, Gmail and Path.

Justin Timberlake’s new album is available to stream for free.

BlackBerry shares spiked after a Lenovo executive hinted at a possible acquisition.

Tap into the power of the social web. Social Quality Index: The first universal measure of social value.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.