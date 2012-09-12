Photo: Charlie Cheever

Today, Apple will announce a new iPhone, and we’ll have live coverage out the wazoo.Here’s some other news:



Yahoo will get billions of dollars from its sale of Alibaba stock in one week. Where will Marissa Mayer spend the money?

Here are the new iPhone headphones and phone-charger.

Charlie Cheever, cofounder of Quora, is out.

There is now a Zipcar for scooters, called Scoot.

Microsoft has patented the Holodeck from Star Trek.

A Shanghai newspaper sent a reporter to work in a Foxconn factory for a week. Foxconn has already apologized for how he was treated.

iPhone 5 sales might not match iPhone 4s sales, says one analyst.

Amazon is building shipping centres all close to major population areas. Is same-day shipping coming?

Here are some previously unpublished photos of Steve Jobs in Apple’s very early days.

Mark Zuckerberg spoke for the first time since Facebook’s IPO yesterday, and he said so much the stock went up 4%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.