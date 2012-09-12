Photo: Charlie Cheever
Today, Apple will announce a new iPhone, and we’ll have live coverage out the wazoo.Here’s some other news:
- Yahoo will get billions of dollars from its sale of Alibaba stock in one week. Where will Marissa Mayer spend the money?
- Here are the new iPhone headphones and phone-charger.
- Charlie Cheever, cofounder of Quora, is out.
- There is now a Zipcar for scooters, called Scoot.
- Microsoft has patented the Holodeck from Star Trek.
- A Shanghai newspaper sent a reporter to work in a Foxconn factory for a week. Foxconn has already apologized for how he was treated.
- iPhone 5 sales might not match iPhone 4s sales, says one analyst.
- Amazon is building shipping centres all close to major population areas. Is same-day shipping coming?
- Here are some previously unpublished photos of Steve Jobs in Apple’s very early days.
- Mark Zuckerberg spoke for the first time since Facebook’s IPO yesterday, and he said so much the stock went up 4%.
