Good morning. News? News:
- Facebook advertising exchange, FBX, expanded to Europe and beyond.
- Apple is reportedly beginning production of the iPhone 5S.
- International content pirate Kim Dotcom’s new Megaupload isn’t called Me.ga but has launched.
- Ballmer sales Microsoft Surface sales have started “modestly.”
- Apple and HTC settled their patent suit, sign a 10-year licensing agreement.
- Activision ‘s “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2” is going to be the blockbuster gaming hit of this holiday season, say bookies.
- Startups are afraid of going public again, and they’re turning to SecondMarket to give employees liquidity.
- Google is back to spending millions of dollars to bring new content to YouTube.
- Spotify will only lose $40 million this year. (Yes, that’s considered a success.)
- Zipcar had great earnings.
