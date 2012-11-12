10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
 Good morning. News? News:

  • Facebook advertising exchange, FBX, expanded to Europe and beyond.
  • Apple is reportedly beginning production of the iPhone 5S.
  • International content pirate Kim Dotcom’s new Megaupload isn’t called Me.ga but has launched.
  • Ballmer sales Microsoft Surface sales have started “modestly.”
  • Apple and HTC settled their patent suit, sign a 10-year licensing agreement.
  • Activision ‘s “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2” is going to be the blockbuster gaming hit of this holiday season, say bookies.
  • Startups are afraid of going public again, and they’re turning to SecondMarket to give employees liquidity.
  • Google is back to spending millions of dollars to bring new content to YouTube.
  • Spotify will only lose $40 million this year. (Yes, that’s considered a success.)
  • Zipcar had great earnings.

