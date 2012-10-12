10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
jennifer anistonJennifer Aniston and MIT are teaming up.

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Hey there. News:

  • Yahoo’s search share is imploding, taking profits with it.
  • Apple poached one of Samsung’s top chip designers.
  • Tumblr launched a photo-sharing app, and this is how it works.
  • rumour has it Microsoft is going to spend over a billion dollars marketing Windows 8.
  • Jeff Bezos says the Kindle is sold “at cost.”
  • Larry Ellison wants to spend $10 billion on AEG, which has stakes in a lot of pro sports teams.
  • Gmail for Android is finally going to get pinch-and-zoom.
  • Internet advertising rose to $17 billion during the first half of 2012, up 14% year-over-year.
  • The US secretary of defence warns of a Pearl Harbor-like cyber attack.
  • Jennifer Aniston is teaming up with scientists from MIT to combat…hair frizz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.