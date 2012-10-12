Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Hey there. News:
- Yahoo’s search share is imploding, taking profits with it.
- Apple poached one of Samsung’s top chip designers.
- Tumblr launched a photo-sharing app, and this is how it works.
- rumour has it Microsoft is going to spend over a billion dollars marketing Windows 8.
- Jeff Bezos says the Kindle is sold “at cost.”
- Larry Ellison wants to spend $10 billion on AEG, which has stakes in a lot of pro sports teams.
- Gmail for Android is finally going to get pinch-and-zoom.
- Internet advertising rose to $17 billion during the first half of 2012, up 14% year-over-year.
- The US secretary of defence warns of a Pearl Harbor-like cyber attack.
- Jennifer Aniston is teaming up with scientists from MIT to combat…hair frizz.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.