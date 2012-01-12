10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Mac shipments are way up while PC shipments take a small hit.
  • Good news for Apple — one of its key suppliers just announced strong results.
  • Ice Cream Sandwich for Asus’s Transformer tablet arrives next month.
  • Anonymous will shut down in protest of SOPA.
  • Here’s why Scott Thompson is the right CEO for Yahoo.
  • Google Apps just scored its biggest deal ever.
  • An anonymous engineer revealed what it’s like to work at Twitter.
  • Apple’s mysterious press event next week is about revolutionizing the textbook industry.
  • Microsoft has bailed on becoming a cable TV replacement company because it costs too much.
  • Steve Ballmer has already told Microsoft executives his retirement date.

