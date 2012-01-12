Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Mac shipments are way up while PC shipments take a small hit.
- Good news for Apple — one of its key suppliers just announced strong results.
- Ice Cream Sandwich for Asus’s Transformer tablet arrives next month.
- Anonymous will shut down in protest of SOPA.
- Here’s why Scott Thompson is the right CEO for Yahoo.
- Google Apps just scored its biggest deal ever.
- An anonymous engineer revealed what it’s like to work at Twitter.
- Apple’s mysterious press event next week is about revolutionizing the textbook industry.
- Microsoft has bailed on becoming a cable TV replacement company because it costs too much.
- Steve Ballmer has already told Microsoft executives his retirement date.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.