- Carol Bartz has resigned from the Yahoo board despite saying she was going to stay.
- Yahoo still doesn’t know how to unlock the value of its Asian assets. One insider suggests the company create a “tracking stock.”
- Amazon is in talks to develop a Netflix-for-books type of subscription service.
- Groupon’s growth continues, it reportedly saw revenue jump 13%, and it took some more market share.
- Apple’s third cofounder — who left before the company was even incorporated — opens up about the early days, and says he doesn’t regret leaving.
- The YouTube founders’ next project: breathing life back into Delicious, the social bookmarking site, hoping it can become a good aggregator of interesting links for mainstream users.
- It looks like Tim Armstrong wants Yahoo to buy AOL, but Yahoo has zero interest in the company.
- While most people are bowled over by Apple’s proposal for a giant spaceship-looking headquarters, the LA Times architecture critic says it lacks vision.
- Research from Boston and Harvard University professors suggests that restaurants that run Groupons end up with worse Yelp reviews as the Groupon attracts a larger, but more easily dissatisfied audience.
- There’s a big article on the Silicon Valley life/bubble debate in New York magazine that we’re sure lots of people will be talking about today.
