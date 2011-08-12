10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Good morning! Today’s news:

  • Google has added games to Google+, adding a new wrinkle to its fight with Facebook.
  • Google will only take a 5% cut of sales from Google+ games. Facebook takes 30%.
  • Speaking of gaming, Angry Birds is in talks to take an investment that would value it at $1.2 billion.
  • Google is accusing Microsoft of revealing Android source code during a lawsuit. Pretty funny considering Google constantly talks about how open Android is.
  • AOL authorised a stock buy back of $250 million, and it seems to have helped — the stock was up during yesterday’s trading.
  • Hulu is expected to start collecting bids next week, and there’s a very good chance Yahoo ends up owning it.
  • Zynga updated its IPO filing to reveal it has a $1 billion line of credit, and that it had previous made an error in its accounting — it can recognise more revenue than it thought.
  • Microsoft’s Windows Phone is a serious dud.
  • Two top Yahoo execs, but not CEO Carol Bartz, just went and bought some Yahoo stock.
  • In case you haven’t noticed: Apple is absolutely killing everyone in the tablet market.

