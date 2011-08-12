Good morning! Today’s news:
- Google has added games to Google+, adding a new wrinkle to its fight with Facebook.
- Google will only take a 5% cut of sales from Google+ games. Facebook takes 30%.
- Speaking of gaming, Angry Birds is in talks to take an investment that would value it at $1.2 billion.
- Google is accusing Microsoft of revealing Android source code during a lawsuit. Pretty funny considering Google constantly talks about how open Android is.
- AOL authorised a stock buy back of $250 million, and it seems to have helped — the stock was up during yesterday’s trading.
- Hulu is expected to start collecting bids next week, and there’s a very good chance Yahoo ends up owning it.
- Zynga updated its IPO filing to reveal it has a $1 billion line of credit, and that it had previous made an error in its accounting — it can recognise more revenue than it thought.
- Microsoft’s Windows Phone is a serious dud.
- Two top Yahoo execs, but not CEO Carol Bartz, just went and bought some Yahoo stock.
- In case you haven’t noticed: Apple is absolutely killing everyone in the tablet market.
