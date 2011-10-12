Photo: AP Images
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- iOS 5 comes out today. Here’s how to get your iPhone ready for the upgrade.
- The latest iTunes update is out — it offers support for iCloud and wireless syncing once you’ve upgraded your iDevice to iOS 5.
- The first round of iPhone 4S reviews are in.
- Start with our roundups of Walt Mossberg’s and David Pogue’s reviews.
- Walter Isaacson, author of the upcoming Steve Jobs biography, sent Gawker an explanation on why Jobs always wore a turtleneck.
- Amazon had a really strong Q3 — pageviews on its site are up almost 20% from Q3 last year.
- Zynga is launching its own social network, called Zynga Direct.
- Michael Bloomberg made a surprise appearance at last night’s New York Tech Meetup — here’s what he talked about.
- Box.net, an online content management and file storage business, just secured a huge $81 million in funding.
- Remember how HP was going to spin off its hardware business? CEO Meg Whitman says that may not happen now.
