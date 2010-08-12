Good morning! Here’s what’s happening in tech:
- Cisco’s earnings report sent its stock into an after-hours tailspin, drove down the markets in general, and, some are arguing, is a sign the economy is totally screwed. Good morning indeed!
- The ‘most dangerous Trojan virus ever created’ is transferring money from online bank accounts to Eastern Europe. It has already stolen at least $1 million from British customers of an unnamed bank.
- An overhauled Apple TV is on its way, under the new (yet familiar!) name iTV. 1080i and 1080p HD playback are out; apps and an app store are in.
- Google’s latest browser, Chrome 6, is finally available (in beta form).
- Paul Graham has written a terrific inside account of how Yahoo lost its edge.
- Google Ventures invested in mobile gaming startup Ngmoco. Google’s venture arm doesn’t tailor its investments to the needs of its parent, though, so this has nothing to do with Google’s newfound emphasis on casual gaming. Nothing at all.
- Zynga has pulled hit casual game FarmVille from MSN. The leader in Facebook games was reportedly disappointed with its traction on the site, as it has been everywhere other than Facebook so far.
- Sony Ericsson is working on a gaming phone for Android 3.0. It’s like a “cross between the Samsung Captivate and the PSP Go.”
- Starbucks has been offering unlimited free wifi for over a month now. Here’s how it’s going to make money off of that.
- Google posted this neat video explaining how Google Translate works. Check it out:
